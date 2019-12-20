Record per cent of Japanese say ties with S. Korea are not good

TOKYO: The proportion of Japanese who say relations with South Korea are ‘not good’ has leaped to a record 87.9%, according to a poll released by Japan’s government just ahead of a summit between the two countries’ leaders.

The figure was up on 65.7% in last year’s poll. Since then ties between the two US allies have deteriorated over a range of issues, mostly relating to Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula. Trade and tourism links have been damaged in recent months.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are set to hold their first full meeting in more than a year on Christmas Eve, on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with China.

The annual Cabinet Office poll on foreign relations has posed this question to the public since 1986. It also found a slump in the proportion of respondents seeing ties with South Korea as important to 57.5% from 69.8%.



