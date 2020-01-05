6 Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident

ROME: Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported.

The accident happened at around 1.15am in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.

After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, slammed into them at the side of the road.

The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who “may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood”.

Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.



