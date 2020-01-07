Fire kills 8 Vietnamese migrant workers near Moscow

MOSCOW: Eight Vietnamese died Tuesday after a fire swept through cabins housing migrant workers at a greenhouse facility outside Moscow, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

The fire at the facility in the Ramensky district southeast of Moscow broke out in the early hours, the ministry said in a statement.

“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by an electrical fault,” it said.

It was unclear how many workers were living in the complex.

Russian news agencies had earlier identified the workers as from ex-Soviet Tajikistan.

Millions of migrant workers from Central Asia live in Russia, where they often perform menial jobs for low pay under lax safety conditions.

Migrant workers also travel to Russia from other parts of Asia, including some 14,700 Vietnamese who received work permits in 2018, according to Russia’s state statistics service.



