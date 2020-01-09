Talent agent says Prince Harry could be a hit on lecture circuit

LOS ANGELES: As Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle look to become financially independent, the public-speaking circuit is likely to come calling.

The pair could each get more than US$100,000 per appearance, estimates Jeff Jacobson, co-founder of the Talent Bureau speaking agency. And Harry, 35, should be able to command nearly as much as former US President Barack Obama, who can get about US$500,000 a pop, he said.

“I would imagine they are going to start having these conversations ASAP, if they haven’t already,” said Jacobson, who has booked engagements for Steve Wozniak and Bob Woodward.

“I suspect they will both get on the circuit, and it will be one of Harry’s primary revenue streams.”

Harry and Markle, a 38-year-old American actress known for the “Suits” TV show, announced on Wednesday that they would “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent”.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” said the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The Queen’s office issued a statement saying discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are at an early stage”.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the statement said.

Prince Harry isn’t in the direct line of succession to the throne. He’s preceded by his father, Prince Charles; his brother, Prince William; and William’s three children.

There is some precedent for royals joining the speaking circuit. Queen Noor of Jordan has been a paid speaker for a long time. So has Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who has served as a spokeswoman for WW International Inc, formerly known as Weight Watchers.



