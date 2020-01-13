Labour faces 10-year battle to heal rift with UK Jews

LONDON: Anti-semitism became so rife in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party it will take at least 10 years to repair the “destroyed” relationship with the UK’s Jewish community, a key representative group warned.

“I don’t think you can underestimate the impact of the culture that exists in the Labour Party at the moment,” Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said in an interview.

“There has been a lot of relief that they didn’t win the election.”

The stark message comes as the main UK opposition party begins the process to replace Corbyn, who announced he would step down after the landslide election defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on Dec 12.

Labour has been dogged by accusations of anti-semitism since Corbyn became leader in 2015, and his election campaign was dramatically undermined when Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis questioned whether he was fit to run the country.

“The relationship between Labour and the Jewish community, once rock solid, has been all but destroyed,” the Board of Deputies said in a statement.

“Rebuilding will take more than mild expressions of regret.”

The group, made up of elected representatives from almost 300 synagogues and local Jewish organisations nationwide, published a list of 10 pledges it wants the next leader to make.

They include using an independent body for the party’s disciplinary process and ensuring anyone suspended or expelled from Labour over anti-semitism is deprived of a platform for their views.

‘Resolve’

The pledges “give Labour a clear route to navigate its way from the anti-Jewish racism which has blighted the party,” said van der Zyl, laying the blame for the problem squarely with Corbyn.

“It’s going to require a huge amount of resolve from the leadership.”

Rebecca Long-Bailey, seen as Corbyn’s preferred candidate to succeed him, on Sunday pledged to adopt all 10 pledges “straight away” if elected, saying she was “devastated” that Jews had lost trust in the party.

“We do need to work hard to rebuild that trust,” she said.

Other candidates for the leadership have expressed the need to address discrimination against Jewish people in the party, which is currently under investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Current frontrunner Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman, listed anti-semitism as one of the main reasons the party lost the election.

“Cumulatively, we lost the public’s trust in the Labour Party as a force for good and a force for change,” he told the BBC.

Disenfranchised

Another candidate, Jess Phillips – a member of the Labour Friends of Israel parliamentary group – is a strong critic of Corbyn and has slammed his “woeful response” to the anti-semitism crisis.

The deadline for nominations in the Labour leadership contest is on Monday, with the winner due to be announced on Apr 4.

“I hope that we can see change,” said van der Zyl.

“Many people historically had a very deep connection with Labour, including my own family. But many people are now completely disenfranchised, and have got no political home.”



