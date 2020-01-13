Spain arrests suspect in shooting death of 2 police in Britain

MADRID: A man wanted for killing two policemen in Britain has been arrested on Spain’s holiday island of Tenerife, Spanish police said Monday.

Police arrested the 39-year-old British man as he left a supermarket in Adeje in southwestern Tenerife where he “lived a completely normal life” and “tried to go unnoticed”, police said in a statement.

The man, indentified only by his initials J.K, is suspected of entering a police station in Glasgow in 2006 and shooting dead a police officer who was on duty.

British authorities also suspect him of having been part of a group that shot dead another police officer in Britain ten years later.

The man, suspected of belonging to a criminal gang, is also under investigation for his possible involvement in six other murders in Britain, according to Spanish police.

Spanish authorities opened their investigation last year after receiving a tip from Britain’s National Crime Agency that he may be living Spain.

Tenerife, the largest and most populated of Spain’s Canary Islands located in the Atlantic Ocean off the Moroccan coast, is home to a sizeable British expat community.



