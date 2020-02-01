Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to China, HK, Taiwan over virus

HANOI:Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan with effect from Saturday, over the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the company said.

The carrier had said late on Friday it would suspend flights to China from Thursday next week and cut flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong to seven from 10 per week.

“Considering how widespread the virus is and following the government’s order, all flights to China will be suspended from today,” the company said in its latest statement.

Budget carrier Vietjet said on Friday it will suspend all flights to and from China from Feb 1.

On Thursday, Vietnam said it would stop issuing visas for Chinese tourists.

Several other airlines globally have suspended flights to China following the outbreak of a coronavirus in a central province that has killed more than 250 people.



