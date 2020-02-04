Singapore reports 6 more virus cases, tally rises to 24

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reported six more cases of a newly identified coronavirus, including four local transmissions, taking its tally of infections to 24, the health ministry of the city-state said on Tuesday.

“Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore,” the ministry said in a statement.

The four cases were linked to a health products shop that primarily serves Chinese tourists, it added.

The other two infections were in Singapore residents evacuated on Thursday from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have surfaced late last year in a market selling illegal wildlife.

Earlier, Singapore had reported 18 cases of the virus, all with a history of recent travel to Wuhan.

Rival financial centre Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, only the second outside mainland China in an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people and fuelled fears for global economic growth.



