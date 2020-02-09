Virus infections on quarantined cruise ship in Japan rise to 70

TOKYO: The coronavirus has spread further on a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan, the New York Times reported, showing the difficulty of containing the global outbreak as the death toll eclipsed that of SARS almost two decades ago.

The virus has killed 813 people, with all but two victims in mainland China.

Reported cases in China alone have climbed to 37,198, less than two months after surfacing in late December in Wuhan.

Another six people on board the Diamond Princess have been infected with the new coronavirus, the New York Times reported, citing an announcement on board the vessel on Sunday.

Confirmed cases on the cruise ship rose to 70, the paper reported, making it the biggest centre of infections outside of China.

The six have been taken ashore, along with nine others who were brought to hospitals for reasons other than the virus, the NYT said.

Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday the country will give priority on virus inspections to elderly people on the ship in Yokohama.

There are about 600 people on the vessel who need medicine, he said.

The 2002-2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, killed 774 people and sickened almost 8,100 others, in 26 countries, over eight months, the World Health Organisation said. Mainland China accounted for about 45% of SARS deaths.



