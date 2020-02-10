China’s Xi seen in public as anger mounts over virus

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first public appearance after the death of a doctor who became a hero for speaking out about the deadly coronavirus sparked public anger.

Xi visited the Chaoyang district in Beijing Monday afternoon “to learn about the situation of epidemic prevision and control at the grassroots level,” according to state-run media Xinhua. The agency published photos of Xi wearing a mask and having his temperature taken.

The president made his last public appearance when he met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Feb 5.

On Jan 28, he spoke with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, in Beijing.

Xi also chaired a rare meeting of the Communist Party’s top leaders on Feb 3, though no photos or videos were published by state media.

At the gathering, Xi called on all officials to quickly work together to contain a deadly new virus at a rare meeting of top leaders, saying the outcome would directly impact social stability in the country.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 910, with 40,626 cases detected across the globe. The government’s struggle to stem its spread has fueled concerns about Xi’s efforts to centralise power since taking office, with officials pointing fingers over who’s to blame for the spread of the illness.

The death last week of the 34-year-old doctor, Li Wenliang, who was sanctioned by local authorities after warning about the disease, unleashed a torrent of grief and anger on social media.

Beijing has moved quickly to try to stem the outrage, employing familiar censorship tools and sending a team from the Communist Party’s top disciplinary body to investigate his death.



