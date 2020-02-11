China urges farmers to wear masks while planting amid virus fear

BEIJING: China is asking its farmers to wear face masks to prevent the spread of a deadly virus while also urging them not to miss the spring planting season.

The agriculture ministry issued a notice on Monday advising farmers to wash hands and wear masks, but still prepare for planting and apply fertiliser to their wheat and rapeseed crops.

It also asked local villages not to block roads to ensure the timely arrival and transport of seeds, pesticides and other farming equipment.

China has increased efforts to contain the virus by putting cities under lockdown and imposing travel restrictions, though the death toll from the coronavirus has now climbed above 1000.

Still, the ministry said in a letter to farmers that a delay in planting during the key spring period could reduce the entire year’s harvest.

The spring planting, which typically begins in March in the south and April in the northeast region, makes up a large portion of China’s annual grain harvest.

The country has ordered state-owned food companies Cofco and Sinograin to resume production in a bid to secure production for its 1.4 billion population.

The disruptions from the spread of the virus are rippling across industries from commodities to electronics and automobiles.

While the government is urging the country to resume work, restarting overall production is being challenged by labour shortages, while some local governments are restricting operations, said Cong Liang, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.



