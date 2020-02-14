Of Singapore’s latest 9 new coronavirus cases, 6 linked to church

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed nine additional Covid-19 cases in the city-state, bringing the tally to 67.

MOH said of the new cases, six are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God church and one is a family member to two previous cases related to DBS Asia Central at Marina Bay Financial Centre.

All the nine cases involved Singapore citizens with no recent travel history to China, it said in a statement here.

One of the new cases involved a 61-year-old male who works at a private hospital.

He is currently warded at an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said the ministry.

MOH noted that he did not go to work since he developed symptoms on Feb 7 and has no known interactions with past cases.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said to date, two more cases have fully recovered, making the total to 17 cases that have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 50 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.



