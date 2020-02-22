Number of wounded US troops in Iran attack now at 110

WASHINGTON: The number of US troops who sustained traumatic brain injury when Iran launched missiles at their base in Iraq last month has risen to 110, the Pentagon said Friday.

The figure is one higher than the last toll, which was announced on Feb 10.

All of the wounded were diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that 77 had already returned to duty.

Meanwhile, 35 were transported to Germany for further evaluation, of whom 25 have been sent to the United States, it added.

President Donald Trump had initially said that no Americans were hurt in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on the night of Jan 7-8, although authorities later reported that nearly a dozen troops were wounded.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at the base to retaliate for the Jan 3 US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani while he was in Baghdad.



