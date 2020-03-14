Vietnam to suspend entry of tourists from UK, Schengen nations

HO CHI MINH CITY: Vietnam is suspending tourist visas for travellers who have been in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Schengen countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival starting Sunday at noon because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

The ban also includes those who “come from” these regions, the statement said, without further explanation.

The government is also suspending the issuance of visas on arrivals to travellers from all countries.

Diplomatic and business travellers are excluded from the travel ban, which will last 30 days, but face health checks and possible quarantines, the statement said.

The decision follows Vietnam’s suspension of visa waivers for nine European countries.

The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that allow travel without papers across most of the bloc.



