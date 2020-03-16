Myanmar imposes new travel curbs over coronavirus, says UK

BANGKOK: Myanmar has imposed new rules banning and restricting travellers from China, South Korea and parts of Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British foreign office said on Sunday, warning against all but essential travel there.

“Myanmar has imposed new restrictions: travellers who have recently visited France, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany will be placed in government quarantine facilities for 14 days on arrival,” it said in a statement.

Travellers who have recently visited the United States will be put under surveillance for 14 days and those who have been to China or South Korea banned from entry, it said.

Myanmar’s government has not publicly announced any restrictions, but the French embassy said in an email on Sunday that French nationals were sent back to France after arriving in the commercial capital of Yangon.

A spokeswoman for Myanmar’s health ministry did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Myanmar shares a porous border with China but has reported no confirmed cases of the virus.

