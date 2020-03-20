2 Albanians crash car into Barcelona airport yelling Islamist cries

MADRID: Two Albanian men were arrested after crashing a car into the interior of Barcelona airport’s Terminal 1 early on Friday morning yelling “Islamist-type” slogans, but there were no injuries, officials said.

Barcelona’s airport is nearly empty, as are airports across Spain, because of a partial lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

The police bomb squad Tedax confirmed there were no explosives in the car.

Regional police tweeted a picture of a grey car inside the terminal, with all its doors open and two officers, one with a dog, checking it.

“When they were detained, they made an Islamist-type proclamation and we do not know yet what their intention was,” regional police chief Eduard Sallent told a news conference.

In August 2017, militant Islamists used a van to hit pedestrians in central Barcelona and carried out a follow-up attack, killing 16.



