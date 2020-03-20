Covid-19 cluster emerges in Australia from wedding

SYDNEY: A cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in Australia after 31 people who attended a wedding tested positive before passing it on to another four contacts.

The New South Wales state health department said all attendees would now be required to quarantine themselves until March 20 due to the high level of exposure at the wedding in Stanwell Tops, a beachside town south of Sydney, on March 6.

One of the wedding attendees who tested positive was Andrew Bragg, a federal senator representing New South Wales state.

Bragg said in a posting on Twitter he would isolate himself at home.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is battling to control the spread of the virus that has infected more than 700 people and killed seven.

Officials are urging people returning to Australia from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days amid reports many people have failed to follow the guidelines. The border will be closed to non-residents from Friday night.

