Singapore to bar short-term visitors from entering, transiting

SINGAPORE: Singapore said it will bar all short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the city-state to reduce the risk of imported cases of the coronavirus.

The government will also limit the entry of work permit holders to those in essential sectors such as healthcare and transport, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs a ministerial taskforce to tackle the virus, said at a briefing on Sunday.

Wong said it isn’t clear how long the restrictions on short-term visitors, which will effectively start on Tuesday, will last.

Holders of various visas or passes, which allow them to work and live in Singapore, risk not being allowed back in soon should they decide to leave the island now, Wong said.

