Singapore sees biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported 73 new cases of Covid-19 infection, of which 38 are imported cases.

With the latest development, the tally for the republic is now 631 cases.

MOH said the 38 imported cases each had a travel history of going to Europe, North America, Asean countries and other parts of Asia.

“All except one, all were returning residents and Long-Term Pass holders,” it said in a statement.

MOH said one of the imported cases involved a 30-year-old Malaysian man who is a Singapore Work Pass holder.

Meanwhile, 27 other cases are linked to clusters or previous cases while eight cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing, said the ministry.

It informed that PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Bedok North, and Dover Court International School at Dover Road, have been identified as new clusters in the republic.

The statement said five Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital, thus, in all, 160 have fully recovered.

Of the 404 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 17 are in critical condition and in the intensive care unit, it said.

As of noon, MOH had identified 8,930 close contacts who have been quarantined.

