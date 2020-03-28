Spain reports 832 deaths in deadliest 24 hours yet

MADRID: Spain said 832 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its deadliest day since the outbreak began. That brings the total to 5,690 after the country recorded 769 deaths on Friday.

Spain has been in almost total lockdown for two weeks, with citizens confined to their homes, except for essential activities such as buying food and medicine, in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus. Health Minister Salvador Illa warned on Friday that the pandemic has yet to reach its peak in Spain.

The outbreak is stretching Spain’s healthcare system, with doctors sometimes having to choose who should live or die. Madrid, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, has set up a temporary hospital in the Spanish capital’s main conference centre and is preparing a second space to accommodate the flood of patients needing treatment, El Pais reported on Saturday.

