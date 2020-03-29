Singapore cancels passport of citizen who ignored isolation rule

SINGAPORE: Singapore cancelled the passport of one of its citizens who was found to have breached a requirement to quarantine himself after returning from overseas.

The man arrived by ferry from Batam, Indonesia on March 19, and left again for Indonesia the same day despite being issued a notice to stay home for 14 days, according to an emailed statement from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

He returned to Singapore on March 24 and was issued a second notice.

Singapore has imposed stricter measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and those who make false or misleading travel declarations can be prosecuted.

