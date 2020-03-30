S’pore’s PM expects it will be ‘several years’ before virus runs its course

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s battle to fight the coronavirus outbreak is intensifying, while industries such as tourism and aviation are virtually dead, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Global supply chains are also affected, hurting the ability for the city-state to get its supplies, and in turn hurting its exports, Lee said in an interview with CNN.

“That’s an impact that’s not going away in a hurry,” Lee said.

The island republic reported its third death on Sunday, but has been seen as an example as a country that has seemed largely successful in containing the outbreak.

“I don’t see this problem going away in a couple of months,” Lee said. It will be “several years” before the virus runs its course, he said.

