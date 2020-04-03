Over 900 coronavirus deaths in Spain for a second day in a row

MADRID: More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.

Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives – 932 in the past day – from 117,710 confirmed cases.

But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities.

The latest number show the rate of infections up by 6.8%, compared with 7.9% on Thursday and 20% in the middle of last week.

And the daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3% on Friday, down from 10.5% on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27% increase on March 25.

