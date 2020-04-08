Singapore reports 142 new coronavirus infections in biggest daily jump

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Health Ministry confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday for a total of 1,623, the biggest daily increase yet, and said a seventh person had died after testing positive for the disease.

Forty of the new cases were linked to foreign worker dormitories. The city-state has quarantined workers in three dormitories after they were linked to several cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Tens of thousands of blue-collar foreign workers live within close quarters in various dormitories in Singapore and form a significant part of the labour force, working in sectors from construction to cleaning.

The wealthy city-state also reported on Wednesday that a 32-year-old male had died in his home after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Case 1604…had been swabbed… for Covid-19 on 7 April and was advised to stay at home, pending the test result. His chest X-ray indicated he did not have pneumonia. He passed away at his residence on 8 April, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection after his demise,” the health ministry said in the statement, adding that investigations were continuing.

Singapore was one of the worst-hit countries when the virus first spread from China in January, but a strict surveillance and quarantine regime helped stem the tide. Recent spikes in locally transmitted cases have, however, raised fresh concerns.

