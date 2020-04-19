596 new cases drives Singapore’s virus tally past 6,500

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 596 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally up to 6,588.

The ministry said the vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while 25 are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry said in a statement here today.

As of noon on Saturday, 4,162 of the cases were classified as dorm residents, 284 involved work permit holders not residing in dorms, 977 community cases and another 569 imported cases.

Singapore has gazetted 12 out of more than 20 affected dorms as isolation areas. Most of the infected dorm residents from Bangladesh, India, China and Myanmar.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



