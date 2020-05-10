Russian Covid-19 cases above 200,000

MOSCOW: The number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 200,000, data posted on an official website set up by health authorities showed on Sunday.

The total number of cases increased to 209,688 after another 11,012 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, it showed, with the total number of people dying since the outbreak began remaining relatively low at 1,915.

The trend will likely make the number of Russia’s confirmed cases the biggest in Europe in a matter of days.

However, officials have said the daily rate — which has been over 10,000 for the past seven days — has much to do with aggressive testing.

Russia has performed 5.4 million tests, while Britain less than two million.

Most of the cases are in or around Moscow, and some regions have already begun to lift lockdown restrictions.

The Moscow mayor announced last week that industries and construction sites will begin work on May 12, but that masks and gloves will now be mandatory in public areas and shops.

The Russian capital has made special passes required for moving around outside, but many people can be seen in the streets, especially in good weather.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



