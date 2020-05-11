Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases surpass 14,000, death toll nears 1,000

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 14,265 cases, while its death toll now stands at 991.

Indonesian government spokesman, Achmad Yurianto said another 18 deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.

“For the period 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, 233 new cases were added, making the positive case increase to 14,265 cases,” he said.

The province of Jakarta has recorded the highest number of deaths, namely 441 cases, followed by East Java (149), Central Java (95).

