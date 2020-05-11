Singapore to convert racecourse parking lots into virus recovery areas

SINGAPORE: Selected areas of the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji will be temporarily converted into Community Recovery Facilities (CRFs) for recovering foreign workers from Covid-19 infection.

The areas include the multi-storey parking lot and Car Park B at the racecourse and the sheltered arena at Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre.

These selected areas are demarcated as restricted zones with no access to the public, Singapore Turf Club said on its website today.

The Club said the construction and building works of the CRFs at the two areas are scheduled to be completed by end of May.

“The works will be carried out based on approved protocols and procedures by government agencies, ensuring the safety and health of the workers and the equine facilities,” it said.

The CRFs are an integral part of Singapore’s medical strategy to deploy medical resources optimally and prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

It will allow patients who are clinically stable to recover from Covid-19.

Tote Board and Singapore Turf Club are working with government agencies for the conversion.

In line with the republic’s tighter circuit breaker measures, the Club announced that all Singapore race meetings will continue to be suspended until June 1.

Singapore’s infection tally currently stands at 23,822, with foreign workers living at dorms accounting for 90% of the cases.



