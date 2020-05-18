Indonesia records 43 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Covid-19 infection tally has surged past 18,000 cases overnight, with the death toll rising to 1,191.

A total of 496 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 18,010.

Indonesian government spokesman Achmad Yurianto also said that over the last 24 hours until noon today, 43 deaths were reported.

Jakarta province recorded the highest death toll with 463 cases, followed by East Java (209 cases), West Java (123) while the rest were from the other provinces.

