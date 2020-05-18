Singapore reports only 305 new virus cases due to lab being down

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 305 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 28,343.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said only two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents while the vast majority are foreign workers staying at dormitories.

“The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue, and will need time to ramp up its testing capacity,” MOH said in a statement today.

Late Sunday, in revealing the full data, the ministry said 998 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,340.

There are 1,210 confirmed cases still hospitalised, with 16 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The MOH said 17,466 people who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities. Thus far, 22 people in the republic have died due to Covid-19.

