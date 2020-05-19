Singapore’s Covid-19 cases increase to 28,794

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 451 positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total count for the republic to 28,794.

The data at noon today showed that only one case involved a Singaporean or permanent resident while the rest involved foreign workers residing in dormitories.

Singapore has classified 1,310 as community cases, 580 as imported cases, 363 cases involving foreign workers staying outside dorms and 26,090 cases of foreign workers residing in dorms.

Yesterday, the ministry said 9,835 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 1,036 confirmed cases still in hospital, with 12 in the intensive care unit.

The MOH said 17,450 people who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 22 people have died due to Covid-19.

A cluster linked to ABC Hostel at 3, Jalan Kubor was closed yesterday as there had been no more cases linked to it for the past two incubation periods or 28 days.

The MOH identified four new clusters yesterday. The largest cluster in the republic, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has a total of 2,583 confirmed cases.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



