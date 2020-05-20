France revises virus death toll down

PARIS: France on Tuesday adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.

The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier.

It said this was due to a revision in the data for nursing homes, where 342 fewer people are now recorded to have died from Covid-19.

Over the last 24 hours, 125 more people were registered to have died of the coronavirus in hospital, it added.

With France now over a week into the easing of its hard lockdown, the numbers of people in intensive care continued to fall by 104 to a total of 1,894.

At the peak of the crisis, this figure reached over 7,000.



