Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases rise over 22,000, death toll nearly 1,400

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia has risen to 22,271, with 1,372 deaths.

Indonesian government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said over the past 24 hours an additional 526 new positive cases were recorded, while 21 more died from the virus.

“Right now, 11,389 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management.

Muslims in Indonesia today celebrated Aidilfitri in a low-key and moderate fashion to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were prohibited from attending Aidilfitri prayers in mosques and holding open houses. They were also not allowed to return to their villages while visiting relatives and friends was also not permitted.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



