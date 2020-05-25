Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases total 22,750, death toll at 1,391

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 22,750, while the death toll now stands at 1,391 deaths.

Indonesian government spokesman Achmad Yurianto said over the past 24 hours an additional 479 new positive cases had been recorded, while 19 more had died.

“At present, 12,342 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management.

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan in the same press conference said some of the large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta effective until June 4, would likely be relaxed if the number of positive cases showed a downward trend.

“If the cases do not diminish, the restrictions will be continued. It is important that the people of Jakarta consider the common interests of the people instead of prioritising their individual interests. Hopefully socio-economic activities in Jakarta can resume operations with new protocols in the new normal,” he said.

The large-scale social restrictions in the province of Jakarta have been in force since March 15, before they were extended until June 4 with additional social distancing regulations.

Over the past 24 hours, 223 new cases of the 479 cases were recorded in East Java, while 75 cases were in Jakarta and the rest in other regions.

No deaths were reported in Jakarta in the last 24 hours, but the province of Jakarta has the highest death toll to date with 501 cases, followed by East Java (292 cases.

Click here for our live update of the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.



