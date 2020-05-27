Indonesia reports 55 deaths, 686 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

JAKARTA: A total of 686 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Indonesia today, bringing the cumulative figure to 23,851 cases.

The government spokesman also reported another 55 deaths. Achmad Yurianto said the 686 new cases were confirmed between noon yesterday and noon today.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll to 1,473, he said.

“A total of 12,667 patients are still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he told a daily news conference which was broadcast on the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency’s official YouTube channel.

Jakarta province still has the most number of deaths at 509, followed by East Java (320).



