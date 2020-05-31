China reports 2 new coronavirus infections for May 30

BEIJING: China recorded two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on May 30, down from four the day before, data from the country’s health authority showed on Sunday.

Both cases were imported in the Chinese province of Shandong, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on its website.

The NHC also confirmed three new asymptomatic cases, compared to four the day before.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,634.

The total number of confirmed cases in the mainland as of May 30 stood at 83,001, data form NHC showed.

