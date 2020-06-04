517 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally close to 37,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 517 cases of Covid-19 infection, bringing the tally to 36,922.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the preliminary data showed that most cases still involved migrant workers residing in dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are 15 cases in the community, of whom two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 13 work pass holders.

“All 15 cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, and have already been placed in quarantine. They are all asymptomatic, and we had to swab them to confirm and verify their status,” it said.

In the complete data released late Wednesday, Singapore classified 1,696 as community cases, 580 as imported cases while 34,129 cases involved foreign workers residing in dorms.

A total of 23,582 patients, or about 65% from yesterday’s cumulative tally of 36,405 have fully recovered.

The ministry said 12,465 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As of noon yesterday, 334 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with five in intensive care. So far 24 have died from Covid-19 complications in the republic.

Two new clusters have been identified on Wednesday, at 12 Kwong Min Road; and 8, Tuas South Lane.

