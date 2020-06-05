Indonesia adds 703 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 30,000

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia continues to increase to 29,521 cases, with death toll now at 1,770 cases.

According to the Indonesian government spokesman Achmad Yurianto between noon yesterday until 12pm today, there were 703 new positive cases, while another 49 deaths occurred during the same period.

“A total of 13,592 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Jakarta province has recorded the highest death toll of 524 cases, followed by East Java (446 cases), West Java (158) and the rest in other provinces of Indonesia.

