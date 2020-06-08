Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has surged past 32,000, with a total of 1,883 deaths reported so far, according to a government spokesman.

Achmad Yurianto said that in the 24-hour period until noon today, 847 new positive cases and 32 deaths were reported.

“This brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 32,033, with 14,010 patients still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said a daily news conference broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency today.

He said that during the same 24-hour period, another 406 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,904.

