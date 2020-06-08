Singapore’s Covid-19 infections exceed 38,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest 386 new cases has driven the republic’s tally to 38,296. The majority of those infected are foreign workers living at dormitories.

Of the new cases, only two cases are within the community, with one involving a Singaporean and the other, a work pass holder, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.

In a full data released late Sunday, Singapore classified 1,743 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 35,587 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

In total, 24,886 cases of Covid-19 infection (or about 66%) of yesterday’s tally of 37,910, have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

As of Sunday, there are 295 confirmed cases that are still in hospital, with three patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 12,704 cases with mild symptoms, or those who are clinically well, but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 25 have died from complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

Only one new cluster was identified on Sunday, involving a dormitory at 6, Tuas South Street 2.

As there have been no more cases linked to Northpoint City at 930, Yishun Avenue 2; and a dormitory at 133, Tuas View Square for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, the clusters have now been closed.

