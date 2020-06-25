Ex-Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong retires, won’t run in upcoming polls

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has decided to retire from politics, according to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Lee noted that “with sadness” he has accepted Goh’s letter informing him of his retirement, which also means the former prime minister will not be running in the upcoming general election after 44 years of being a member of parliament.

“We have worked alongside each other for nearly 40 years,” wrote Lee on his latest Facebook update which was appended with a photo of him and Goh, today.

Lee wrote that Goh has had an extraordinary political journey and became the MP for Marine Parade at 35, where he has served since 1976.

“He held multiple portfolios before being asked by his fellow ministers (including me) to be Singapore’s second Prime Minister, and he did not let Singapore down.

“I am forever personally indebted to Chok Tong, who brought me into politics. Ours was a fruitful comradeship that spanned the entirety of my years in politics and most of his — a close friendship between two prime ministers that would be the envy of many countries.”

On behalf of all Singaporeans, Lee thanked Goh for “a lifetime of distinguished service to his country and people.”

“Quo Vadis, Chok Tong? Whatever you choose to do, I wish you a happy retirement,” wrote Lee before ending his posting with his initial LHL.

About 2.6 million voters will cast their votes in the July 10 general election.



