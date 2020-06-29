US adds almost 300 virus deaths in a day amid soaring infections

WASHINGTON: The US added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Sunday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.

The world’s largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 125,768 dead out of more than 2.5 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution.

Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again on Sunday as parts of the country reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a recent sharp jump in coronavirus cases.

