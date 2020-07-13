South Korean captured after third virus quarantine escape in HK

HONG KONG: A South Korean man who twice broke coronavirus lockdown regulations jumped out of a moving minibus in a failed bid to escape being transferred to a strict government-controlled quarantine facility, Hong Kong police and media reported Monday.

Police said the unnamed 39-year-old leapt out of the emergency door of a minibus on a busy highway, but was quickly caught by an officer on board the same vehicle.

Local media said the man arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday and was ordered into mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Kowloon.

But he left the hotel on Sunday morning, before being detained on his return later that day — when he was taken to hospital after showing signs of fever.

He then fled the hospital that night before being recaptured early Monday.

The maximum penalty for violating coronavirus regulations is six months in jail and a fine of HK$25,000.

At least 17 people have been imprisoned for up to three months since the regulations came into force.



