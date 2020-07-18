Mexico analyses video showing military-style cartel convoy

MEXICO CITY: A video showing dozens of gunmen and armored vehicles purportedly belonging to a powerful Mexican drug cartel is being analysed by officials, the security ministry has said.

The clip, lasting just over two minutes and posted to social media, shows a long line of trucks flanked by paramilitaries wearing camouflage, helmets and bulletproof vests.

“The propaganda video attributed to a criminal group is being analysed to confirm its authenticity and when it was filmed,” Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Friday.

But he added, “no criminal group is capable of successfully defying the federal armed forces.”

The footage shows the paramilitaries shouting “We are the real men of Mr Mencho” — the nickname of Nemesio Oseguera, who heads the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful and violent gangs in Mexico.

Oseguera is one of the United States’ most wanted criminals, with the Drug Enforcement Administration offering US$10 million for his arrest.



