Singapore registers nearly 400 new cases, highest in 5 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore has registered 399 new Covid-19 cases with the vast majority of the infected being foreign workers staying at dormitories.

According to brief noon data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH), there were nine cases in the community involving one Singaporean and eight work pass holders.

In addition, the ministry said there were three imported cases who had been isolated or placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

With the new development, the total infection tally for the republic is 48,434.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 645 of its cases as imported, 2,130 as community cases and 45, 260 as dorm residents.

Thus far, 44,371 or about 92% of the total cases have fully recovered from the infection and have discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

As of noon yesterday, there were 183 confirmed cases still in hospital, with most being stable or improving and none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 3,454 patients who had symptoms or were clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people in the republic have died from complications due to Covid-19.

No new clusters were identified yesterday.

