US sanctions ‘savage and unreasonable’, says Hong Kong official

HONG KONG: Washington’s decision to place sanctions on Hong Kong officials is “savage and unreasonable”, the Chinese city’s commerce secretary said Saturday, as he warned of possible blowback for US businesses in the international financial hub.

“This kind of sanction – if targeting officials or leaders of another country – is savage, disproportionate and unreasonable,” Edward Yau told reporters.

“If the US unilaterally carries out this kind of unreasonable action, it will, in the end, affect US companies,” he added.



