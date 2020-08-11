Canadian cops charge chainsaw-wielding beachgoers after brawl

OTTAWA: Canadian police on Monday charged two men captured on video wielding chainsaws at a Toronto beach.

The list of charges was not immediately announced, but the pair arrested Sunday morning immediately after the incident appeared briefly in court on Monday.

A police spokesman told AFP that they had been involved in a large brawl at Cherry Beach in Toronto’s former industrial Port Lands area just before 10am Sunday, left and returned with weapons.

A video posted on social media showed the two shirtless men revving chainsaws and yelling threats at a crowd of people who scattered.

One of them was bleeding from a laceration on his head.

The chainsaws were not used to harm anyone, the official said.



