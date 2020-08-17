7 militants killed, 3 security personnel injured in Pattani gunfights

BANGKOK: Thai authorities confirmed that seven suspected militants were killed while three security personnel were injured in two separate incidents in the southern province of Pattani.

Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 spokesman, Major-General Pramote Prom-in, said the security authorities also seized nine firearms.

In the first incident on Friday, he said the authorities discovered a temporary militant camp in Pattani’s Yarang district.

“We negotiated with the (suspected) militants, but they retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Two militants were killed while three security personnel were injured,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday, Pramote said the authorities found three more militants, believed to be from the same group, hiding at a paddy field in Pattani.

He said negotiations were made but the trio refused to surrender, leading to another gunfight.

“Later, we found two militant bodies at the paddy field,” he said.

Pramote also said that the authorities revisited the two sites on Sunday and found three bodies of the militants — one at the paddy field and two bodies at the temporary camp.

“We believe they sustained serious injuries during the gunfights, and failed to get immediate treatment and food which led to death,” he said.

He added that three of the militants were identified while the identification process for four more are ongoing.



