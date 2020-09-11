Nearly 110 doctors have died of Covid-19 in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia has reported 3,737 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative figure for infections in the republic to 210,940.

Based on data published today by the Indonesian government website on Covid-19, another 88 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,544.

Jakarta province has recorded the most number of positive cases overall at 51,635, an increase of 964 in the last 24 hours.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced on Wednesday the re-imposition of the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) beginning Sept 14.

It had imposed these restrictions on March 31 and allowed socio-economic activities to resume on June 5. These activities will now be barred when the PSBB comes back into effect.

According to data issued by Jakarta authorities, 67 hospitals in Jakarta are now at more than 70% capacity.

If the trend of 1,000 daily new cases that has been recorded in Jakarta since end-August continues, the hospitals are expected to reach their maximum capacity on Sept 17.

The Jawa Timur province has recorded the most deaths at 2,717, with 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Medical Association, in a statement, said 109 doctors in Indonesia had died of Covid-19 so far.

Jawa Timur province has the highest number of deaths among doctors at 29, followed by Sumatera Utara (20), Jakarta (13).

