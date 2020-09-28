UK govt plans total social lockdown in northern Britain, London

LONDON: The British government is planning to enforce a total social lockdown across a majority of northern Britain and potentially London, to combat a second wave of Covid-19, The Times reported late on Sunday.

Under the new lockdown measures being considered, all pubs, restaurants and bars would be ordered to shut for two weeks initially, the report said.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any new national lockdown would threaten jobs, livelihoods and human contact.

The report added that households would also be banned indefinitely from meeting each other in any indoor location where they were not already under the order.

Britain had last week imposed new measures that required people to work from home where possible and had ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of Covid-19, with new restrictions lasting probably six months.

Schools and shops are allowed to remain open, along with factories and offices at which staff could not work from home, the Times added, citing a senior government source.



